Two Former Bucks Selected to Participate in Arizona Fall League

Published on October 7, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Waterloo, Iowa - Two former Waterloo Bucks have been placed on rosters in the Arizona Fall League for professional baseball's off-season. Josh Kasevich and Blaze Pontes will both take part in the developmental league's 2025 season, which began yesterday.

Former Waterloo infielder Josh Kasevich will play for the Glendale Desert Dogs. Kasevich, a prospect of the Toronto Blue Jays, played for the Bucks in 2021. A product of the University of Oregon, Kasevich hit .374, the fifth-best single-season mark in Bucks team history, with two home runs, 39 RBI, and five stolen bases. Originally from Eugene, Oregon, Kasevich played in the 2021 Northwoods League Major League Dreams Showcase and was named an NWL Postseason All-Star. Kasevich was drafted with the 60th overall pick (2nd round) in the 2022 MLB Draft by Toronto. In four seasons in the Blue Jays' farm system, Kasevich owns a .281 batting average with 10 home runs, 133 RBI, and 24 stolen bases.

Blaze Pontes will suit up for the Mesa Solar Sox in the AFL this fall. Pontes, a prospect of the A's, also played for Waterloo in 2021. A product of the University of Hawaii, Pontes finished his season as a Buck with a 1.93 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18.2 innings pitched. Originally from Mililani, Hawaii, Pontes was the 484th overall pick (16th round) in the 2022 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics. This past season, Pontes played for the Lansing Lugnuts of the High A Midwest League where he earned a 1.79 ERA with a 3-2 record, 38 strikeouts, and two saves.

The pair of former Bucks will be competing for two months in Arizona against the top players in Minor League Baseball. There are six teams in the Arizona Fall League: Scottsdale Scorpions, Mesa Solar Sox, Salt River Rafters, Glendale Desert Dogs, Peoria Javelinas, and the Surprise Saguaros. Each MLB team sends seven top prospects to the Arizona Fall League. Forty-one percent of all players named to the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta are AFL alums (33 of 80). Ten out of 20 players in the starting lineups for that game (starting pitchers and DH included) once played in the Arizona Fall League.

