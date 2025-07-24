Bucks to Hold Baseball Camp on August 2 Presented by Peoples Community Health Clinic

July 24, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Waterloo Bucks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have teamed up with Peoples Community Health Clinic to host a baseball camp on Saturday, August 2 at 12:00 pm. The camp is open to children ages 17 and under and the cost to attend is $25 per participant. Each camper will receive a reserved seat ticket to that night's Bucks game versus the Thunder Bay Border Cats.

Bucks players will run the camp. Individuals interested in attending the clinic may sign-up in advance through Play'N Sports or on the day of the camp. All participants will need to bring a baseball glove and must fill out a Player Information Sheet/Waiver which will be available online at www.waterloobucks.com, at the Riverfront Stadium Guest Services Table, or at registration on the day of the camp. Registration will start at 11:30 am. For more information, contact the Bucks office at (319) 232-0500.

Peoples Community Health Clinic, the presenting sponsors of the baseball camp, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Federally Qualified Health Center guided by its Mission statement. Care is provided no matter what a person's financial situation is. Both uninsured and insured patients are welcome.

The Bucks are currently on a seven-game road trip before returning home on Friday, August 1 to start their last homestand of the season, a seven-game homestand. Tickets for all Bucks games are available by calling the Bucks Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633 or online at waterloobucks.com. Bucks team ownership has invested nearly $500,000 in stadium improvements over the last decade including an LED video board, group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.







Northwoods League Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.