Woodchucks Extend Win Streak to Six with Dominant Victory over Rafters

July 24, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

WAUSAU, WI - The Woodchucks continued to reach new heights on Thursday night, as they came from behind in a big way to down the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, 17-4.

The win helped extend Wausau's six game win streak since the All-Star break, the longest win streak for the Woodchucks this season. Wausau went a perfect 6-0 in their longest homestand of the season and have now won an incredible 14 games in a row at home.

The offense started slow for Wausau, but they got on the board in a big way. After the Rafters took the lead in the first, Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount) tied the game with his longest home run of the season, which hit the steel building over the left field fence. It was Malone's 12th home run of the summer, and it made the score 2-2.

The Rafters answered with a run in the fifth and a run in the sixth and took a 4-2 lead, but in the bottom half of the sixth, Wausau's offense woke up. It started with Dylan Schlotterback (Paris JC/Kansas) belting an RBI triple into right center field to cut the lead in half. It was Schlotterback's fourth triple of the season, which is joint most among all Northwoods League players.

Later in the frame, Cael Boever (Grand Canyon) helped the go-ahead run score on a bases loaded walk. The Woodchucks showed great discipline at the plate tonight, taking 10 walks, all of them in their final three innings at the plate. Jake Berkland (Minnesota State-Mankato) also took a bases loaded walk later in the frame to put the Woodchucks up two. Wausau then scored their fifth and final run in the inning when Malone picked up his third RBI on a single.

Wausau's offense could not be contained from there. In the seventh, the Woodchucks scored six runs on just two hits, taking advantage of multiple Wisconsin Rapids errors to increase their lead to 13-4. The hits came from Jake Berkland and Dylan Schlotterback, who each had important two-RBI singles with two outs to stretch the inning. The two were each part of the four total Woodchucks who registered multiple RBIs during the night.

The Woodchucks capped off their night with four more runs in the eighth. Noah Malone started the inning by earning his fourth RBI when he took a bases loaded walk. It's the third time this season that Malone earned four RBIs in a game with the Woodchucks.

Then, Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M-CC) came through with his first hit of the night, another two out, two-RBI single to extend the inning. Schlotterback followed with an RBI single of his own, joining Malone and becoming the second player to drive in four runs on the night.

Wausau's offense finished the homestand with staggering numbers. The Woodchucks scored 79 runs across six games, averaging 13.1 runs per game. They also registered 83 hits (13.8 per game) and 12 home runs. Wausau had more extra base hits in their homestand (28) than strikeouts (26) on offense. The Woodchucks scored multiple runs in 20 different innings and outscored their opponents by a total of 43 runs.

The pitching was there to help them tonight as well. Richie LaCien (Lawrence) made his first start in his two-year career as a Woodchuck and exceeded expectations. The right-hander tossed six innings to earn his second win of the season, striking out four and only walking one hitter.

Allen Leitner (UW-Parkside) came out of the bullpen and shut down the Rafters offense. In just two innings, Leitner didn't allow a hit and struck out five different batters. He has not allowed an earned run in his first two appearances with the Woodchucks. Connor Hill (College of Central Florida/St. John's River State) finished off the game in the ninth, working around trouble to put up a zero and secure Wausau's dominant win.

The Woodchucks are now 36-17, 19 games above .500 with 16 games remaining on the regular season schedule. The Woodchucks are 14-3 in the second half, and now 22-5 at Athletic Park this summer. Madison and Green Bay both won their respective games tonight, which means the Woodchucks still hold a three-game cushion on both teams in the second half Great Lakes West standings.

Wausau now hopes to take their success on the road, as they will now begin a crucial six-game road trip. The next time they come back to Athletic Park will be next Thursday, July 31, when they meet the last team to beat them at home this year, the Green Bay Rockers.

Tomorrow, Wausau will head south to historic Witter Field and look to beat the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters for the eighth time this season. If they win, it will be the third time they've swept the Rafters in a two-game set this season. First pitch for that game will be set for 6:35 p.m., and it will be Wausau's final game at Witter Field this summer.

The next giveaway at Athletic Park is set to be a fun one. Next Thursday, July 31st is Ode to Pickleball night, with a pickleball paddle giveaway, presented by Festival Foods! The first 500 fans through the gate will receive a free Woodchucks-themed pickleball paddle to take home, so be sure to come early and score this awesome giveaway next week! Tickets are still available for the Woodchucks' remaining home games this season, and can be purchased online at woodchucks.com.







