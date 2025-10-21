Woodchucks and Ignite Release 2025 Community Impact Report

Published on October 21, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







The Wausau Woodchucks and Wausau Ignite are always seeking ways to give back to the community that they call home. Whether it's by fundraisers, community appearances, or offering various programs, they strive to make Wausau a better place to live, work, and enjoy.

In 2025, the Woodchucks and Ruder Ware partnered together once again to bring Woody's Reading Club to area school districts. This season, the Woodchucks sought to continue to grow the program, adding 33 classrooms since 2024. Woody's Reading Club had a grand total of 268 classrooms registered for the 2025 season. Through the program, students earn prizes such as a free bookmark and ticket to a Woodchucks game. The Woodchucks hosted students in reading club at three different games this summer.

This season, the Woodchucks partnered with the Children's Imaginarium to provide Science of Baseball camps to area youth. The camp was hosted June 23rd and 30th this summer and taught campers the science behind every pitch, hit, and catch. Campers also had the opportunity to attend a Woodchucks game as a part of camp to put their learning to the test.

Wisconsin Chevy Dealers partnered with the Woodchucks and Ignite in 2025 to offer baseball and softball camps throughout the Northcentral Wisconsin area. The camps were run and facilitated by Woodchuck and Ignite coaches, players, and staff, and over the course of five dates, 600 campers were able to work on basic skills and create memories to last a lifetime.

At each game during the Woodchucks and Ignite seasons, the teams sought to recognize groups and individuals in the community who are making a difference. Every game, both teams offered $2 off all tickets for active and retired military personnel. Each team also welcomed a Cellcom Field of Dreams Team of the Night every game of the season. Players received a hat, were able to high-five the teams as the starting line-up was announced and stood with the Woodchucks and Ignite for the National Anthem on the field. Combined, both teams welcomed over 900 players to the field this summer from various organization across Northcentral Wisconsin. The Woodchucks continued to partner with the Wisconsin DOT to provide the Hometown Heroes program, a program that recognizes various members in our community making a difference, such as veterans, police officers, and many more. This program allows the team to recognize each individual and reward them with free tickets for themselves and their family. In addition to this, the Woodchucks held two Teacher Appreciation Nights for area teachers to allow them to relax before a new year of school begins. Finally, the Woodchucks partnered with Connexus Credit Union for the Organization of the Night program to offer recognition and appreciation for nonprofit organizations serving Wausau community.

The Woodchucks are happy to come alongside partners in the community to raise money for important community organizations. First, the Woodchucks partnered with Crystal Finishing Systems for the Walk with the Woodchucks initiative to raise money for Breakthrough T1D. Each time a Woodchuck player walked at home, a donation was made through this initiative for a total of $10,000 by the end of the season. The team also partnered with K-tech Kleening Systems for our Home Run Heroes program. This season, for each home run hit by a Woodchucks player, a donation was made to Chatterbox Charities to continue the development of the "Graze the Market" program to educate students on local and healthy food options, totaling $6,000. Lastly, in partnership with Executive Cleaning, for each run driven in by the clean-up batter for the Woodchucks, a donation was made to "Cleaning for a Reason," an organization that provides free cleanings for cancer patients. This season, the team was able to raise $3,000.

New this year, the Woodchucks and Ignite partnered with Roastar to implement an aluminum recycling program at Athletic Park to benefit an area charity. Special bins were placed in major outing areas to collect aluminum cans and cups which were recycled after the season was over. Through these efforts, the teams and Roastar were able to donate $1,000 to The Neighbor's Place for various community programs.

Throughout the season, various organizations held fundraisers at Woodchucks and Ignite games, from youth sports to the Special Olympics to high school bands. These organizations in total raised $79,000 to continue to thrive in our community and beyond. In addition to these fundraisers, the teams also donated over $2,500 worth of in-kind donations to various organizations for raffle prizes at fundraising events.

On August 2nd, the Woodchucks took the field in a specialty Hawaiian themed jersey, which was auctioned off during the game. Through this auction and in raffles in later games, the Woodchucks, in partnership with Aspirus Health, were able to raise $7,000 for Safe Kids Marathon County.

Through the year, the Woodchucks and Ignite staff hosted tours and field trips at Athletic Park for area schools to learn about the business of baseball. The staff also visited high school and college sports marketing classes to share real-world experiences of marketing a sports team. Of course, Woody Woodchuck also made numerous appearances in the community, including school reading program events, groundbreakings for local partners, and other various expos and events.

We're so grateful for the support of our partners, local businesses, community, and the Macdonald family. Together, we look forward to creating more opportunities to give back in 2026 and for many years to come.







