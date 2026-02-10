2026 Share the Glove Equipment Grant Applications Now Open

Wausau, WI. - Applications have opened for the Northwoods League Foundation 2026 Share the Glove Equipment Grant. The Wausau Woodchucks and Wausau Ignite Softball are excited to be offering a grant to an area team.

The Share the Glove Equipment Grant was introduced in 2018 as a part of the Northwoods League's 25th Season Celebration, with the mission of further inspiring a love for and participation in youth baseball and softball throughout communities.

In 2026, The Wausau Woodchucks and Wausau Ignite will be awarding the Share the Glove Equipment grant to a local softball team. The grant includes a set of standardized equipment meant for athletes ages 9 through 12.

Through the Share the Glove Grant, the Woodchucks and Ignite are excited to continue inspiring children and families in the Wausau community while creating meaningful opportunities to grow through baseball and softball.

For more information about the Share the Glove Grant, or to apply, please visit https://northwoodsleague.com/wausau-woodchucks/community/community-initiatives/share-the-glove/







