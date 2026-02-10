Northwoods League Foundation to Award 26 Equipment Grants to Youth Organizations

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League Foundation will be awarding youth baseball and softball equipment grants in 26 communities through its Share the Glove initiative this Spring. Each grant includes one set of catcher's gear (plus mitt), nine fielding gloves, six batting helmets, three bats and one bucket of practice balls.

"The Share the Glove program is about showing up for our communities and empowering young athletes," said Tina Coil, Deputy Commissioner of the Northwoods League. "When kids have the tools to play, we're not just supporting youth sports-we're helping build the next generation of players, fans, and community leaders."

Northwoods League affiliate teams will be coordinating the application process within their respective communities throughout the Spring, with the baseball and softball grants being allocated as follows:

Softball Grants: Battle Creek, MI (will have baseball grant also); Fond du Lac, WI; Grand Forks, ND; Green Bay, WI; Kalamazoo, MI; Kenosha, WI; Lakeshore, WI; Madison, WI; Rockford, IL; Royal Oak, MI; Traverse City, MI; Wausau, WI; Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

Baseball Grants: Bismarck, ND; Dickinson, ND; Duluth, MN; Eau Claire, WI; La Crosse, WI; Mankato, MN; Minot, ND; Richmond, IN; Rochester, MN; St. Cloud, MN; Thunder Bay, ONT; Waterloo, IA; Willmar, MN.

From applications collected locally, the Northwoods League Foundation will select one (1) recipient in each community. Organizations must meet the applicable criteria.

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball and softball into positive change and support for communities. The Mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is to utilize the games of baseball and softball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

