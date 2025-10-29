Thompson Returns to Wausau for 2026 Northwoods League Season

Published on October 29, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release









Wausau Woodchucks Field Manager Corey Thompson

(Wausau Woodchucks) Wausau Woodchucks Field Manager Corey Thompson(Wausau Woodchucks)

Wausau, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks are excited to announce that Field Manager Corey Thompson will be returning to the team for his 5th season in 2026!

During the regular season, Thompson led the team to break many records, including team batting average, runs scored, and stolen bases. The 2025 season marks the third time Thompson has led the Woodchucks to the playoffs in his four seasons as their field manager. On his way to the playoffs, he led the team to become Northwoods League Great Lakes West Division Second-Half Champions, winning every game played at Athletic Park in the second half of the season.

Thompson is currently entering his fifth year at Keiser University in Florida as the Pitching Coach. In 2025, he helped lead the program to their seventh NAIA regional appearance in program history. Through his career, Thompson has coached many all-conference and all-region athletes.

Planning is already underway for another exciting 2026 season! Season tickets are available now at woodchucks.com or by calling 715-845-5055. Follow the Woodchucks on social media for the latest offseason updates and announcements.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from October 29, 2025

Thompson Returns to Wausau for 2026 Northwoods League Season - Wausau Woodchucks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.