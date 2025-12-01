Three Woodchucks, Two Ignite Players Earn League-Wide Hitting Honors
Published on December 1, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Wausau Woodchucks News Release
Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2025 Rawlings Hitting Awards for both baseball and softball. This award is given to the player at each position who had the best batting average during the 2025 regular season.
Three Woodchucks took home hitting accolades this season with Max Soliz at catcher, Dom Rodriguez at first base, and Noah Malone in the outfield. The Ignite added two players of their own to the list in their inaugural season, with Riley Schwisow at second base and Molly Fitzgerald at third. Traverse City second baseman Aaron Piasecki leads the baseball list of award winners. Piasecki led the league with an impressive .406 batting average. Ava Carroll of the Madison Night Mares had the highest average in NWL Softball hitting .459 helping to lead the Night Mares to the Championship in the second year of NWL Softball.
Rawlings has been rewarding the top hitters in Northwoods League Baseball since 2007. This is the second year that Northwoods League Softball hitters are also receiving this award. To honor their achievement, the nine award winners in each league will receive an engraved bat from Rawlings. The complete list of 2025 Rawlings Hitting Award Winners is below.
Position Player NWL Team Batting Average
C Max Soliz Wausau .338
Hilary Blomberg Madison .402
1B Dom Rodriguez Wausau .340
Emma Kavanagh Madison .429
2B Aaron Piasecki Traverse City .406
Riley Schwisow Wausau .414
3B Armani Guzman Willmar .361
Molly Fitzgerald Wausau .365
SS Noah Coy Kalamazoo .363
Tia Durst Madison .385
OF Ethan Surowiec Duluth .387
Ava Carroll Madison .459
OF Noah Malone Wausau .381
Ella Stephenson Madison .448
OF Joshua Algarin Battle Creek .366
Henry Allen Minot .366
Trinity Gregg Minot .405
To be eligible a player would have needed to have enough plate appearances to qualify for a batting title.
