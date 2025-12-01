Rawlings Hitting Award Winners Announced

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2025 Rawlings Hitting Awards for both baseball and softball. This award is given to the player at each position who had the best batting average during the 2025 regular season.

Traverse City second baseman Aaron Piasecki leads the baseball list of award winners. Piasecki led the league with an impressive .406 batting average. Ava Carroll of the Madison Night Mares had the highest average in NWL Softball hitting .459 helping to lead the Night Mares to the Championship in the second year of NWL Softball.

Rawlings has been rewarding the top hitters in Northwoods League Baseball since 2007. This is the second year that Northwoods League Softball hitters are also receiving this award. To honor their achievement, the nine award winners in each league will receive an engraved bat from Rawlings. The complete list of 2025 Rawlings Hitting Award Winners is below.

Position Player NWL Team Batting Average

C Max Soliz Hilary Blomberg Wausau Madison .338 .402 1B

Dom Rodriguez Emma Kavanagh Wausau Madison .340 .429 2B

Aaron Piasecki Riley Schwisow Traverse City Wausau .406 .414 3B

Armani Guzman Molly Fitzgerald Willmar Wausau .361 .365 SS

Noah Coy Tia Durst Kalamazoo Madison .363 .385 OF

Ethan Surowiec Ava Carroll Duluth Madison .387 .459 OF

Noah Malone Ella Stephenson Wausau Madison .381 .448 OF

Joshua Algarin Henry Allen Battle Creek Minot .366 .366 Trinity Gregg Minot .405

To be eligible a player would have needed to have enough plate appearances to qualify for a batting title.







