Huskies Drop Pitcher's Duel against the Bucks on Dukes Night

July 24, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies dropped game one of their final series against the Waterloo Bucks on Thursday night by a score of 3-1.

After both teams were fresh off high-scoring contests in their previous wins, Thursday's game was a good ole-fashioned pitcher's duel. Sean Waits got the start for the Huskies while Aidan Elfering got the nod for the Bucks. Both right-handers were outstanding.

The Huskies were able to strike first against Waterloo in the second inning when Jake Downing recorded a ringing two-out double. Tyler Palmer followed it up with a clutch hit of his own, scoring Downing on an RBI single. The Huskies led 1-0 after the second, but that would end up being all they got.

Sean Waits meanwhile was cruising through four innings, not allowing a single base hit until the fifth inning. The Bucks put a couple runners on over the next few innings, but Waits held them scoreless. Duluth was still up by the one run heading into the seventh inning.

Waits got the ball to begin the seventh, getting one pitch on one out. That's when things fell apart. Mitchell Iliff, pinch hitting, got on base with an error by Ethan Cole at first base. Jake Slade kept the line moving with a single to center field and Waits had to be pulled.

Jackson Smith was first out of the bullpen to relieve Waits, and Michael Barham for Waterloo instantly delivered. Barham lined a single into left field and chaos ensued for the Huskies' defense. Noah Furcht threw to third base to cut down Slade running from first, but nobody was covering the bag. In an effort to retrieve the baseball, three Huskies went running after it, leaving home plate completely uncovered. Slade came racing home after Iliff to take a 2-1 lead.

A couple batters later, Larry Edwards perfectly placed a ground rule double down the right field line to score Barham and extend the Bucks' lead to two runs.

After allowing the run in the second inning, Waterloo starter Aidan Elfering was untouchable. Elfering was incredibly efficient inning after inning, keeping his pitch count low thanks to the aggressive nature of the Huskies lineup. Elfering ended up throwing a complete game against the Huskies, the first time an opposing pitcher has achieved that against Duluth all season long. He stranded six base hits, and only walked one in a masterful outing.

The Huskies will try to rattle the bats against the Bucks tomorrow night and record a split against Waterloo, the team chasing them in the Great Plains East standings. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. once again.







