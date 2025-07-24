Mallards' Offense Comes Alive in Win Over Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
July 24, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (31-22) stayed hot Thursday night, using a burst of offense in the middle innings to take down the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (27-29) 10-3 at Warner Park.
Devin Nunez (University of Nebraska) got the Dock Spiders going early with a double in the top of the first. He eventually scored on a wild pitch to make it 1-0 Fond du Lac. The Mallards didn't wait long to respond, as Carson Hansen (University of Kentucky) brought in the tying run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning.
The game stayed tied through the early innings as both starters found their rhythm. In the fourth, Cole Kosciusko (UC Santa Barbara) broke the deadlock with a two-run double, putting the Mallards up 3-1. Michael Lippe (University of Minnesota) followed with an RBI single to extend the lead to 4-1.
The Mallards broke it wide open in the sixth. Frankie Carney (UC Irvine) swiped third and scored on a defensive miscue, pushing the lead to 5-1. A few batters later, Will Johannes (University of Illinois) crushed a three-run shot, blowing the game open at 8-1.
Madison kept the pressure on with two more runs in the seventh, building a commanding 10-1 lead. Landon Mensik (Xavier University) launched a solo shot in the ninth, but the Dock Spiders were too far behind. The Mallards cruised to their seventh win in eight games.
Elliot Cadieux Lanoue (Florida Gulf Coast University) delivered five effective innings on the mound to pick up the win for Madison. Zak White (Saint Mary's College) was tagged with the loss for the Dock Spiders..
The Mallards and Dock Spiders will meet once again on Friday night at Warner Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
