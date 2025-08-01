Madison Mallards Launch Three Homers in Win Over Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

August 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (37-23) came ready to hit on Friday night at Warner Park, as they took down the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (29-35) by a score of 13-5.

MJ Sweeney (Wichita State University) gave the Mallards a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, lifting a sacrifice fly to score Davis Hamilton (University of Minnesota). The lead didn't last long, as Thomas Googins (Princeton University) hit an RBI double to tie the game in the top of the second inning.

In the bottom of the third, Will Johannes (University of Illinois) showed off some power, belting a two-run home run to left field, giving the Mallards a 3-1 lead. The Dock Spiders responded again in the fourth. With a run on the board already in the inning, Quinn Schambow (Oklahoma State University) hit a three-run double to give Fond du Lac a 5-3 lead.

The Mallards evened the game quickly in the bottom of the fourth, as Frankie Carney (UC Irvine) belted his first home run of the season to tie the game at five. Madison took a 6-5 lead in the fifth inning on a fielder's choice, and added to the advantage on an RBI single by Charlie Marion (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

The game was broken wide open in the bottom of the sixth inning. Sweeney continued a spectacular night by hitting his tenth home run of the season to extend the lead. Brock Lulewicz (McLennan Community College) followed with an RBI double, and the Mallards scored five total in the frame to take a commanding 12-5 lead.

Madison added another run in the seventh and went on to win the game comfortably. Francesco Capocci (University of North Carolina) earned his fourth win of the season in relief. Jordan Touhey (University of North Alabama) was charged with the loss for the Dock Spiders.

The Mallards are at home again on Saturday night, as they welcome the Green Bay Rockers into Warner Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







