MoonDogs Blank Larks 7-0 to Stay Tight in Postseason Race

August 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Mankato MoonDogs shutout the Larks 7-0 on Wednesday evening.

The MoonDogs broke through in the 4th inning, as Anthony Avalos' sacrifice fly made it 1-0. They would tack on another run in the 5th, as Adrian Beltre Jr. got jammed, but the baseball fell perfectly on the right field line, resulting in an RBI double.

In the 6th inning, the MoonDogs rallied with two outs. With the bases loaded, Beltre Jr., Collin Jennings, and Caleb Koskie strung together three straight hits to drive in four runs, giving the MoonDogs a 6-0 lead.

Every player in the MoonDogs starting lineup had at least one hit, as the team combined for seven runs on 15 hits. "It was awesome," said MoonDogs manager Danny Kneeland. "We talked about coming into tonight with a plan, calming down, having guys see pitch-to-pitch, and I think the guys did a really good job of that tonight.

Tyler Foster got the start for the MoonDogs, and he was terrific. Foster pitched six innings of scoreless baseball, giving up just three hits in the process. "I wanted to pound the zone, get ahead in the count, and get as many outs as I could," said Foster. "My biggest thing is just to compete and throw strikes."

With the win, the MoonDogs improve to 16-10 for the second half of the season, and the Larks fell to 7-20 following their seventh consecutive loss.







