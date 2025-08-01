Lumbermen Top Bucks 5-2

August 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse, Wisc. - 2,692 fans packed into Copeland Park for Hockey Night to watch the Loggers take on Waterloo for the last time at home in the 2025 season.

Waterloo kicked off the 1st inning with a Marcus Heusohn RBI single, scoring Larry Edwards, giving the Bucks a 1-0 lead early.

La Crosse would respond in the bottom of the 3rd as Carson Ohland (GCU) doubled in Roulston (Long Beach St.) and Johnson (Georgia Southwestern), giving the Loggers a 2-1 lead.

Waterloo would tie things up in the 4th inning as Caleb Parker grounded out to first base, scoring Cole Smith.

In the bottom half of the 5th, Carson Ohland would add another RBI double to his line as Ethan Edinger (Louisville) came around to score.

In the 7th, the Loggers added some insurance runs, once again off the bat of Carson Ohland with an RBI single, scoring Edinger. Eli Small (FAU) would follow this up with a single to score Justin Roulston.

Ohland led the way offensively for La Crosse with 2 doubles and 4 RBIs, finishing the night 3-3. Brayden Olson gets the win in relief going 3.1 IP allowing just 2 hits and 0 runs. Jack Mount (Texas St.) earns his team-leading 6th save of the summer, throwing the final 2 innings, striking out 3 and not allowing a hit. Brandon Rice is credited with the loss for Waterloo out of the bullpen, which is his first loss on the season.

The Loggers will head over to Waterloo for a game on August 1st and will return back to Copeland Park on August 3rd for a matchup against Rochester.







