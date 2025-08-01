Woodchucks Take Down Rockers, Win 16th Consecutive Home Game

WAUSAU, WI- Heading into Friday night's game at Athletic Park, Green Bay was the only team with a winning record against the Woodchucks this season. That changed with Wausau's decisive 6-2 victory over the Rockers.

The Woodchucks have now won 16 consecutive games at home, which is one shy of the franchise record set back in 2012. Wausau is now 25-5 at home and has gone more than a month without losing a game at Athletic Park.

The win also kept Wausau's lead in the Great Lakes West second half standings, as the Woodchucks look to beat Madison out for the second and final playoff spot in the division. The Mallards won at home against Fond du Lac Dock Spiders tonight, which means the Woodchucks holds a two-game lead in the standings at the end of the night, with just eight games remaining in the regular season.

Once again, Wausau had to work from behind, as the Rockers scored their only runs of the night in the first. A two-run home run helped Green Bay to a quick 2-0 lead, but that offense was short-lived.

The Rockers would only register one more hit in the game, as Amar Tsengeg (Northwestern) put together his best start of the season. Facing the Rockers for the eighth time in his Northwoods League career, the right-hander went seven innings- his longest start of the summer.

Tsengeg walked no hitters and struck out three, only allowing four Green Bay payers to reach base. He faced the minimum number of hitters in his last five innings of work and retired the final ten batters in his start. Wausau has now won five of the last six games when Tsengeg has started.

Wausau's offense would make Tsenegeg's effort on the mound worth it. In the third, the Woodchucks got on the board when Dom Rodriguez (Arizona) was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Then, in the fourth, Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas/Hawaii) delivered an RBI single to tie the game, 2-2. Soliz now has a league leading 59 RBIs, which is 11 shy of the Wausau's single season franchise record set last year by Max Galvin.

Wausau then took the lead in the sixth. After Brody Sexton (Grand Canyon) and Jake Berkland (Minnesota State-Mankato) both reached to start the inning, Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount) launched a double into right center field to make the score 4-2. Malone reached base all five times in the win and became the 13th player in Northwoods League history to reach base in 41 consecutive games.

In the seventh, the Woodchucks added important insurance runs. First, Cael Boever (Grand Canyon) reached on an infield single and earned an RBI to make it 5-2. Malone would follow by taking a walk with the bases loaded, earning his third RBI of the night. It's the sixth time this season that Malone has driven in three or more runs in a single game.

After the Woodchucks took control of the game, Nate Ross (Central Michigan) finished it off. The second-year Woodchuck came in relief for Tsengeg and faced the minimum six hitters, while striking out the final batter he faced to secure the win. His appearance on the mound was highlighted by a leaping catch from outfielder Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M-CC) against the center field wall.

Wausau is now 5-5 against the Rockers in 2025, and the win helped the Woodchucks force a split in the six games they played against Green Bay at home. Despite the Rockers scoring first in all four games of the series this week, Wausau took three out of four to put themselves in pole position for a playoff spot and home field advantage.

Wausau is now 41-20 overall and has four home games remaining in the 2025 regular season. After completing their four-game series with Green Bay, Wausau will now open a four-game series against Fond du Lac. The Woodchucks will face the Dock Spiders at home on Saturday, then travel to Fond du Lac on Sunday and Monday and finish the series at home on Tuesday. The Woodchucks are 6-2 against the Dock Spiders this year, but Fond du Lac is one of only three teams this year to defeat Wausau at Athletic Park.

Wausau will look to tie the franchise record for consecutive wins at home when they host the Dock Spiders tomorrow at 3:05 p.m. Fans should be ready for a fun-filled day at the ballpark with our Aspirus Specialty Jersey Auction! The Woodchucks will hit the field in special Hawaiian-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off to benefit Safe Kids Marathon County. It's the first and only time this season that Wausau will wear special themed jerseys.

It's also Kids Club Day, packed with extra fun for our youngest fans, and a great time to support the Wausau West Band Fundraiser. Families can benefit with the Festival Foods Family 4-Pack - enjoy four tickets, four Festival Foods Oktoberfest Brats, and four ice creams for just $40 when you use promo code 4pack at checkout! For more information on the remaining promotions and tickets available for Woodchucks games at Athletic Park in 2025, fans can visit woodchucks.com.







