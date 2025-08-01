Big Sticks' Comeback Falls Short, Losing 5-4 to the St. Cloud Rox

August 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Badlands Big Sticks (37-24), in the middle of a playoff push, fell short tonight against the St. Cloud Rox (42-18) in a game where the St. Cloud held all the momentum until the bottom of the 7th.

The Rox struck first with an RBI double from Jackson Hauge, followed by an RBI single from Levi Lampert to take a 2-0 lead.

On the bump for Badlands was freshman right-hander Tyler Weimer (Arkansas State University), who went three innings with a 3.78 ERA, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 2 BB.

Hauge would strike again for St. Cloud in the top of the 5th with an RBI single to give the Rox a 3-0 lead.

St. Cloud tallied another run in the top of the 6th with an RBI walk from Alex Dupuy to go ahead 4-0.

On the diamond for the Rox was redshirt sophomore JJ Hollis, who was dominant, putting in six innings of work with a 3.63 ERA, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 2 BB.

Badlands put the rally caps on in the bottom of the 7th, spotting four runs to tie the game 4-4 thanks to a 3-RBI triple from Maddox Macdonald (Penn State University) and a RBI single from Samson Pugh (Texas State University).

After a weird light delay in the top of the 9th, play resumed and capitalizing for St. Cloud was Wilmis Castro with a single that brought in Jackson Hauge to score off of an E7 to give St. Cloud the 5-4 lead.

St. Cloud would hold onto the 5-4 win, surviving the bottom of the 9th.

Badlands will look to regroup and get back into the win column tomorrow night for the second game of the two-game series, playing host once more to the Rox with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. CDT.







