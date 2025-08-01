Rockers Fall in First Sweep of Season to Woodchucks

August 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers infielder Joe Mennella

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (16-12, 38-23) dropped game two of the road trip to the Wausau Woodchucks (20-6, 41-20) by a score of 6-2 at Athletic Park tonight.

Green Bay got things going with a two-run homer by Joe Mennella in the first inning to take the lead first for the fourth time in as many days. Evan Bogart was able to work the first time through the order without allowing a hit, but in the third inning, the Wausau offense was able to catch fire. The Woodchucks were able to rattle off six unanswered runs and the pitching staff slammed the door holding the Rockers hitless in the last five innings of play to take a 6-2 victory.

The Rockers will head to Madison for another pivotal two-game set as they try to hold off the Mallards' attempt at the second half title. Green Bay will then return home for a six-game homestand on Monday, beginning against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

