Mallards' Win Streak Ends in Close Loss

August 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (36-23) rallied late on Thursday night against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (29-34), but ultimately fell short 6-5.

Madison jumped out to an early lead in the first. Frankie Carney (UC Irvine) worked a leadoff walk, stole second, moved to third on an error, and scored on a wild pitch for the game's first run. One inning later, Bayram Hot (University of Louisville) delivered an RBI single to stretch the lead to 2-0.

Elliot Cadieux Lanoue (Florida Gulf Coast University) was dominant on the mound for the Mallards, tossing five scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and striking out seven. Madison tacked on another run in the fifth with an RBI double from Carney, extending the lead to 3-0.

Fond du Lac got on the board in the sixth and kept the pressure on in the seventh. Jaron Cotton (University of Nebraska) came around to score on an error to make it a one-run game. Then, with the bases loaded, TP Wentworth (Clemson University) delivered a clutch three-run double to give the Dock Spiders a 5-3 advantage.

Quinn Schambow (Oklahoma State University) launched a solo home run in the top of the eighth to extend the lead to 6-3. The Mallards responded with two runs on three hits in the bottom half, but the Dock Spiders worked out of a bases-loaded jam to preserve the lead and ultimately end Madison's seven-game winning streak.

Ryan Ament (George Mason University) earned the win in relief for the Dock Spiders. Carter Lund (Madison College) took the loss for the Mallards, while Camden Broske (Madison College) picked up his first save of the season for Fond du Lac.

The Mallards and Dock Spiders will meet again on Friday night at Warner Park, wrapping up the season series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







