Huskies Fall 9-4 to the Border Cats, Now Just 1-6 against Thunder Bay this Season

August 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







DULUTH, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies continued to struggle against their Canadian foes on Thursday night, dropping their third straight contest against the Thunder Bay Border Cats, 9-4.

A night after the Border Cats had to mount a massive comeback to defeat the Huskies, Thunder Bay chose to jump out to an early lead of their own on Thursday. Kolby Heskett, Duluth's starter, surrendered a run each in the first and second frames for an early 2-0 deficit.

In the bottom of the third, a double play killed the first offensive rally of the night for the Huskies when Paul Contreras was called for interference at second base on a ground ball hit by Ethan Cole. That set the stage for a big Border Cats inning in the fourth, scoring three runs on knocks by Kaiden Ashton and Jeremy Sheffield.

The Huskies were able to issue a response in the bottom half of the inning on productive RBI groundouts by Contreras and Cole, but Thunder Bay's starter Ethan Froud was able to keep it at just the two tallies.

Froud was brilliant once more against the Huskies on Thursday night. He went six full innings for the first time all season, only allowing two runs on two hits, and striking out four. His outing set his offense up for another three run inning in the seventh, this time against a Huskies bullpen that has really struggled to find the strike zone as of late.

That gave the Border Cats an 8-2 lead heading into the game's final stages. After adding another run on a Jeremy Sheffield sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, the Huskies gave it one last ditch effort in the bottom of the ninth.

Nate Vargas moved George McIntyre, on with a hit by pitch to start the inning, over to third on a rocketed single into right field, and the Huskies were in business early. Contreras then flew a ball deep enough for a sacrifice fly and another RBI to make it 9-3. Cole followed it up with a double into the left-center gap to plate Vargas, and it was 9-4. That's where the score would hold for the third straight Huskies loss.

On Deck:

The Huskies will host the Border Cats one more time this week on Friday night, first pitch at 6:35. With the Express beating the Honkers on Thursday, Duluth's second half division lead shrunk to 2.5 games with 9 contests left to play.







Northwoods League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.