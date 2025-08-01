Stingers Drop Series Finale to Hot Tots

Willmar, MN- The Willmar Stingers (18-13) lost the series finale against the Minot Hot Tots (13-15), 7-6.

The Hot Tots struck first, scoring one run in the second.

The Stingers answered right back with two runs of their own. First basemen Matthew Pena hit his 10th homerun of the year to start the bottom of the second inning. Second basemen Armani Guzman drove in third basemen Charlie Schau with a sacrifice fly.

The Stingers extended their lead in the bottom of the third when Schau drove in left fielder Max Buettenback.

The Hot Tots plated one in the top of the fourth.

In the bottom of the fourth, catcher Eli Duncan was hit by a pitch. Shortstop Colton Griffin hit a double to set up second and third. Guzman hit a single to drive in one run. The Stingers were able to load the bases after centerfielder Cody Nitowitz walked. Designated hitter Liam Bushey drove in one with a sacrifice fly. Max Buettenback hit a sacrifice fly to extend the Stingers' lead to 6-2.

The Hot Tots answered with two runs of their own in the fifth.

The Hot Tots grabbed three runs and the lead in the top of the sixth.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Stingers loaded the bases but were unable to score.

In the bottom of the ninth, Pena doubled, but the Stingers weren't able to capitalize.

For the Stingers, Adam Urban went 5.0 innings, striking out four while allowing four runs.

Matthew Pena went 3-for-5 with a solo home run.

Colton Griffin went 3-for-4 with a run.

Armani Guzman went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk.

The Stingers will face off with the St. Cloud Rox tomorrow at home with first pitch set 7:05p.m. CT on NWL+.

