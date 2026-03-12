Willmar Stingers Add Four More Players to 2026 Roster

Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers Baseball Club have announced the addition of four more players who will join the team for the 2026 Northwoods League season: Jayton Greer, Holt Williams, Nate Stivenson, and Enrico Veach. Representing four different collegiate programs, the group brings a mix of Division I and Division II experience as the Stingers continue shaping their roster for the upcoming summer.

Jayton Greer - University of San Diego

Greer joins the Stingers from the University of San Diego, a program known for its strong tradition of developing high-level collegiate talent. His experience competing at the Division I level will add another quality contributor to the Stingers lineup this summer.

Holt Williams - Northwest Nazarene University

Williams arrives in Willmar from Northwest Nazarene University, where he has developed within a competitive NCAA Division II program. His work ethic and collegiate experience will provide added depth as the Stingers prepare for the long Northwoods League season.

Nate Stivenson - Loyola Marymount University

Stivenson brings experience from Loyola Marymount University, a respected Division I program in the West Coast Conference. His development at the collegiate level and competitive approach make him a valuable addition to the Stingers roster.

Enrico Veach - University of Louisville

Veach joins the Stingers from the University of Louisville, one of the nation's premier college baseball programs. Competing in the ACC, Veach brings experience from a high-level environment and will add talent and versatility to the 2026 squad.

"We're excited to continue adding talented players from great collegiate programs," said Stingers President Keaton Worley. "Jayton, Holt, Nate, and Enrico each bring unique strengths to our roster, and we're looking forward to seeing them develop and compete in Willmar this summer."

The Stingers will continue to announce additional roster additions in the coming weeks as preparations for the 2026 Northwoods League season move forward. Fans are encouraged to stay connected for updates leading up to Opening Day.

