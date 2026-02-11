Willmar Stingers Add Three from Georgia Tech to the 2026 Roster

Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers Baseball Club have announced the signing of three players from Georgia Tech who will join the team for the 2026 Northwoods League season: James Vicens, Riley Hasenstab, and Jackson Blakely. The trio brings experience from one of the premier programs in the ACC as the Stingers continue assembling their roster for the upcoming summer.

James Vicens - Georgia Tech

Vicens comes to Willmar from Georgia Tech, where he competes in one of the nation's most competitive conferences. His experience at the Division I level and exposure to high-caliber opponents will translate well to Northwoods League play.

Riley Hasenstab - Georgia Tech

Hasenstab also joins the Stingers from the Yellow Jackets program. Known for his steady approach and strong collegiate foundation, he adds depth and competitiveness to the 2026 roster.

Jackson Blakely - Georgia Tech

Blakely rounds out the Georgia Tech group headed to Willmar this summer. His development within a nationally respected program positions him to make an immediate impact in Northwoods League competition.

"Adding three players from a program like Georgia Tech speaks to the level of talent we're bringing into our clubhouse," said Stingers Vice President Dalton Guthrie. "James, Riley, and Jackson have competed against some of the best teams in the country, and we're excited to see what they'll bring to Willmar this summer."

The Stingers will continue to announce additions to the 2026 roster in the coming weeks as preparations for the Northwoods League season move forward. Fans are encouraged to stay connected for updates leading up to Opening Day.

