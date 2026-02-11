Loggers Lock up a Pair of Powerful Right-Handed Arms

LA CROSSE, WIS. - The La Crosse Loggers are loading up on powerful arms for this upcoming 2026 season as team officials announced the signing of a pair of right-handers today in Adam Hayes from Texas Tech and Gabe Lewis from Weatherford College.

Big right-hander Adam Hayes is getting set to embark on his first season as a Red Raider as he comes into Texas Tech highly touted. The 6-5, 235-pound hurler was tabbed as the top pitcher coming out of the state of Colorado in the class of 2025 by Perfect Game and ranked as a Top-400 freshman in the country. Hayes got a taste of summer collegiate baseball last year when he made four starts for Mahonig Valley of the MLB Draft League before setting foot on the Texas Tech campus. Armed with a fastball that can reach the mid-90's, Hayes and his Red Raider teammates open the 2026 spring season this weekend at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas when they will compete against the likes of Oklahoma, Vanderbilt and Arkansas at the Shriners Children's College Showdown.

Gabe Lewis and his electric right arm will also be joining the Loggers pitching staff this summer after he completes his spring season with the nationally ranked (NJCAA) Weatherford College Coyotes. The Fort Worth, Texas native is in the midst of his sophomore season at Weatherford, already having recorded his first appearance of 2026 when he tossed 2.1 innings back on February 1, striking out two in a win over Dallas College. While small in stature at 5'7", Lewis also possesses a fastball that can reach 94 mph on the radar gun. Lewis appeared in nine games for the Coyotes as a freshman last spring out of the bullpen, striking out six batters over 8.2 innings pitched.

The 2026 edition of Loggers Baseball takes to the field on Monday, May 25 when they host the Duluth Huskies at 3:05 p.m. at the friendly confines of Copeland Park.







