Hawaii Connection Continues with Latest Logger Signings

Published on February 6, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







LA CROSSE, WIS. - Many Hawaii Rainbow alums have spent their summers in La Crosse, Wisc. excelling in the Northwoods League and that tradition will continue this summer as Logger team officials announced the signings of a pair of Hawaii's finest in catcher Jake Redding and infielder Mana Lau Kong.

Sophomore backstop Jake Redding is getting set to embark on his first season on the island after a very successful freshman year at Sierra Junior College (Calif.) where he hit .321 with four home runs and 40 RBI's. The 6-3, 210-pound catcher helped lead Sierra to the State Championship in 2025 before joining the Rainbows. Redding, who's an elite defender, was a 2024 graduate of Lincoln High School in Lincoln, Calif.

Mana Lau Kong will be an unmistakable presence in a Loggers uniform this summer as the true freshman stands 6-6 and goes 245 pounds. The corner infielder is a top 200 freshman in the country and the top prospect coming out of the state of Hawaii in 2025. A Honolulu native, Lau Kong was a three-time all-state selection in Hawaii who hit .416 during his senior season last spring before getting a taste of summer collegiate baseball by playing in the West Coast Collegiate League as a high school senior before stepping foot on Hawaii's campus.

The 2026 edition of Loggers Baseball takes to the field on Monday, May 25 when they host the Duluth Huskies at 3:05 p.m. at the friendly confines of Copeland Park. Season tickets, group outings and flex plans are on sale now with ticket information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. The Loggers office is also open Monday thru Friday, 8:30 am - 5 p.m., at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse.







Northwoods League Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.