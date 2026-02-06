Robson to Play for Canada in World Baseball Classic

Thunder Bay, Ont., - Former Thunder Bay Border Cats outfielder Jacob Robson has been named to the Canadian roster for the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The 20-team tournament takes place March 5-17 in four different locations with the championship game scheduled for Miami, Florida.

Robson, a native of Windsor, Ont., also suited up for Canada at the WBC in 2023 when the team finished in third place in Pool B with a 2-2 record. The 31-year-old left-handed hitting outfielder played in 19 games for the Border Cats in 2014 and was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 8th round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut with the Tigers in 2021 becoming the first Canadian born player from the Border Cats to reach the Major Leagues. Robson spent last season with the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association where he batted .257 in 94 games with 14 home runs and 52 runs batted in. The former Mississippi State University product is scheduled to play independent league ball again this season with the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League.

Canada opens play at the WBC on March 7 against Columbia in San Juan, Puerto Rico.







