Richmond Flying Mummies Name Uranus Fudge Factory Inaugural Season Presenting Sponsor

Published on February 6, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond, Ind. - Richmond's newest hometown team is proud to announce its Inaugural Season Presenting Sponsor, Uranus Fudge Factory, marking a major milestone as the Richmond Flying Mummies prepare to launch their first season at Don McBride Stadium in 2026.

As the Presenting Sponsor, Uranus Fudge Factory will be fully integrated into the Flying Mummies experience all season long. Their branding will be featured across team social media platforms, digital content, Northwoods League broadcasts, and ballpark signage, while also serving as the title partner of one of the most exciting promotions in team history.

Throughout the season, the Flying Mummies and Uranus Fudge Factory will present a can't-miss fan contest: if a Mummies player hits a home run through a designated target on the field, one lucky fan in attendance will win $100,000. The high-energy promotion adds excitement to every at-bat and creates a signature moment fans will look forward to all summer.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Uranus Fudge Factory as our Inaugural Season Presenting Sponsor," said Trevor Amerson, General Manager of the Flying Mummies. "Even though they've only been part of the Richmond community for a short time, they've already made a huge impact. Their team has jumped in headfirst, bringing fun, creativity, and a genuine desire to bring people together. They understand exactly what we're building here - a place where families, businesses, and neighbors can connect and create memories together. They've embraced our vision from day one, and we're proud to have them helping lead the way."

"We've always said Uranus is about creating smiles and giving people a place to laugh, relax, and make memories," said Louie Keen, Mayor of Uranus. "From the moment we met the Flying Mummies, it felt like a perfect fit. They're building something special for Richmond - affordable family fun, community pride, and experiences you can't get anywhere else. That's exactly what we believe in too. We're excited to be part of every game, every promotion, and every big moment this season, and we can't wait for fans to come out to the ballpark and have a little fun with Uranus."

Much like the Flying Mummies, Uranus Fudge Factory is known for delivering a one-of-a-kind, fun-first experience that draws visitors from across the region - because let's face it, everyone enjoys a trip to Uranus. Now, that same spirit of fun and community will help power the team's first season, creating nights full of big hits, big prizes, and even bigger smiles.

Together, the organizations look forward to making the inaugural season bigger, and more exciting for Richmond.

Fans and businesses interested in joining the fun and partnering with the Flying Mummies can learn more at: https://northwoodsleague.com/richmond-flying-mummies/our-partners-2/

Season ticket packages for the Flying Mummies' inaugural 2026 season are on sale now. Visit www.mummiesbaseball.com or contact the ticket office at (765) 973-3447 to reserve your seats today. The Flying Mummies front office and team shop are located at 201 NW 13th St Richmond, IN 47374 with office hours Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.







