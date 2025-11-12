Richmond Flying Mummies Announce Mason Rapp as First Field Manager in Franchise History

Published on November 11, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







Richmond, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies announced today the hiring of Mason Rapp as the team's first-ever Field Manager, ahead of their inaugural 2026 Northwoods League season. Rapp currently serves as an Assistant Baseball Coach at the University of Minnesota-Morris, where he works with the Cougar catchers and assists with recruiting and player development.

"I'm incredibly honored to be named the first manager in Flying Mummies history, ¬Â said Rapp. "I am beyond excited to represent my home state in a place I am very familiar with, while getting to be back in the Northwoods League. We're going to build a team that plays a fun brand of baseball, competes every night, and represents the Richmond community with pride! ¬Â

Rapp brings a deep understanding of player development and collegiate summer baseball to the Flying Mummies. Before joining Minnesota Morris, he served as a graduate assistant at the University of Mary and has coached in the Northwoods League with the Willmar Stingers, giving him firsthand experience with the summer-league grind and recruiting networks.

"With Mason's energy, leadership, and passion for developing young players, Mason is the perfect person to set the tone for our franchise, ¬Â said Trevor Amerson, General Manager of the Flying Mummies. "He understands the Northwoods League and what it takes to create a great experience for our players, fans, and the community. We're thrilled to have him leading the charge as we launch our franchise here in Richmond. ¬Â

Rapp played collegiately at Defiance College, where he was a three-time Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) All-Academic selection. He is a native of Fortville, Indiana, and has remained active in youth baseball development across the Midwest.

Season ticket packages for the Flying Mummies' inaugural 2026 season are on sale now. Visit www.mummiesbaseball.com or contact the ticket office at (765) 973-3447 to reserve your seats today. The Flying Mummies front office and team shop are located at 201 NW 13th St Richmond, IN 47374 with office hours Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Season ticket packages for the Flying Mummies' inaugural 2026 season are on sale now. Visit www.mummiesbaseball.com or contact the ticket office at (765) 973-3447 to reserve your seats today. The Flying Mummies front office and team shop are located at 201 NW 13th St Richmond, IN 47374 with office hours Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from November 11, 2025

Richmond Flying Mummies Announce Mason Rapp as First Field Manager in Franchise History - Richmond Flying Mummies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.