Richmond Baseball Launches New Website and Name the Team Contest

June 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond, Ind. - Richmond Baseball LLC, the management group of Richmond's new Northwoods League baseball team, is launching their website (www.richmondnwlbaseball.com) and a NameYourTeam campaign on Tuesday, June 3. From June 3 - June 26, the Northwoods League's newest team is asking fans in Richmond and the surrounding communities to send in their favorite names for the new team.

Fans can submit their team name suggestions on Richmond Baseball's new website www.richmondnwlbaseball.com and can also double their chances of winning prizes by liking Richmond Baseball on Facebook or following them on X and posting/tweeting their team name submission on the page. All official entries must be submitted on the website.

"The name the team contest is one of the most exciting parts of starting a new club and involving the fans in this decision really helps us choose a name that best represents the community," said Matt Bomberg, the team's President/Managing Partner. "Our name becomes our identity, it becomes our brand, it's the logo on our jerseys. It's a big deal. And who knows the brand of our community better than our fans."

Participants will also be entered to win various prizes including: 1. 50 winners will receive a Richmond baseball inaugural season cap. 2. 25 winners will receive a Richmond baseball inaugural season t-shirt. 3. If the suggestion makes it to Final Five, the first fan to submit the entry will receive the new 7-Game Package which guarantees a ticket to seven of the best games next summer (including the home opener), best seats, includes all you can handle food and beverage, an inaugural season hat, guaranteed season premium giveaways, and more! 4. Our grand prize winner will win (2) SEASON TICKETS FOR LIFE along with an authentic new jersey, official game hat, and the honor of throwing out the 1st pitch on Opening Day.

After June 26, the top 5 submissions will be selected from the Richmond Baseball management team and be put online for fans to vote and give input into the final decision.

A small list of additional rules can be found on our website. If the winning name is submitted by more than one person, all persons will be eligible for prizes; however, the earliest submission will be selected as the Final Five and grand prize winner.. All other winners will be randomly selected in a separate drawing held at the Richmond Baseball offices.. One entry per email address.. All information must be accurate in order to qualify.. A list of winners will be posted at a later date this summer.. Richmond Baseball management reserves the right to market, develop and use in commerce, any name submitted by a contestant.

