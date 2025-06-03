Rox Fall Short 5-3, Return Home Wednesday

June 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









Tyson LeBlanc of the St. Cloud Rox

(St. Cloud Rox) Tyson LeBlanc of the St. Cloud Rox(St. Cloud Rox)

MANKATO, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (5-2) dropped a tight contest with the Mankato MoonDogs (4-5) 5-3 on Tuesday, and will return home to Joe Faber Field to rematch Mankato on Wednesday.

Austin Haley (Kansas State) set the tone early on offense, hitting the third triple by the Rox this season in the top of the first inning. Tyson LeBlanc (Kansas) let loose in the fourth, sending the baseball over the left field wall for a two-run home run to give St. Cloud the 2-0 lead.

Marcus Kruzan (University of St. Thomas) received the start on the mound for St. Cloud and managed five complete innings, limiting the MoonDogs offense to just one run in that span. Kruzan would amass eight strikeouts by the end of his night.

Right when St. Cloud needed it, Cayden Gaskin (South Carolina) stepped up to the plate in the eighth inning and brought an RBI double into left field to send Tyler Bishop (University of Nebraska-Omaha) home and give the Rox the 3-2 advantage.

The MoonDogs had a rebuttal in the bottom of the eighth to retake the lead, setting the scene for a Wednesday night showdown in St. Cloud

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Tyson LeBlanc.

The Rox will challenge the Mankato MoonDogs again on Wednesday, June 3, at 6:35 PM, but this time back at home. It will be Mental Health Awareness Night at Joe Faber Field, presented by Newport Healthcare. Bidding is now open for a Special Mental Health Awareness Auction that includes special game-worn jerseys of your favorite Rox players promoting Mental Health Awareness. More on the auction and bidding can be found here. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.

The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.