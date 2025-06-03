Rockers Close Homestand with Series Opener against Mallards

June 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Parker Martin of the Green Bay Rockers

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (5-3) will finish a three-game homestand facing off against their Great Lakes West rival, the Madison Mallards (4-2) with first place in the division on the line. First pitch is slated for 6:35pm at Capital Credit Union Park.

Green Bay fell in the series finale last night against Battle Creek by a final score of 11-5. Cooper Smith got the game started for Green Bay with a solo homer in the third, but the Battle Jacks fought back to open a 5-1 lead in the sixth. The Rockers put up a four-spot of their own in the sixth, but Battle Creek finished with six unanswered runs en route to a series split.

Caden Crask-Weeks will begin on the mound in his first start of the season for Green Bay. Crask-Weeks, a sophomore out of Three Rivers Community College, last appeared on Opening Day in the win at Wisconsin Rapids, when he pitched three hitless innings in relief.

Tonight also marks Singo Night, a musical bingo experience at Capital Credit Union Park during every Tuesday home game. Gates will open at 5:30pm ahead of first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm.

