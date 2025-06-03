Pitching Woes, Defensive Struggles Continue for Chinooks in 16-9 Home Defeat

June 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

MEQUON, Wis.- The Chinooks' momentum from yesterday's walk-off win was short-lived.

Lakeshore got off to a hot start, jumping out to a 4-1 lead after the first inning, but couldn't keep their foot on the gas and ultimately split the two-game set with a 16-9 loss to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

Chinooks manager Mikel Moreno did not mince his words when expressing his frustration.

"Normally (scoring nine runs) should be enough (to win)," he said after the game. "When you pitch worse than a JV high school team, it's hard to be competitive."

Lakeshore controlled the game in the early going. Starting pitcher Bobby Perebzak cruised through the first three innings, allowing just two runs on 2 hits, before a three-run fourth brought the visiting Rapids back into the game.

Four walks was the only blemish on Perebzak's stat line. Undoubtedly, he pitched well enough to put Lakeshore in position to win their second straight game.

The bullpen just couldn't finish the job.

The relievers for Lakeshore let the game slip away, and Moreno was obviously disappointed.

"People are mad...I'd be frustrated too if I'm playing defense out there for 30 minutes an inning," the first-year skipper said. "Apparently they don't work on throwing strikes and don't work on holding runners...we're going to work on it in pregame tomorrow."

As a staff, the Chinooks arms combined for an astounding 13 walks, leading to the Rafters swiping 12 stolen bases on the night.

While Moreno said the pitching was substandard all night, there was one moment in particular he pointed to which was the final nail in the coffin.

Holding a one-run lead in the seventh inning, Lakeshore's Arthur Libeau caught Rapids' Nick Adrian sleeping on a pick-off move, but first baseman Nate Gray put too much on his throw down to second base, allowing Adrian to reach safely.

Adrian would eventually score to tie the game before a Royce Clayton Jr. single to center field gave Wisconsin Rapids an 8-7 lead.

"That's bad baseball," Moreno said. "We called the pick (and) it would've been the third out of the inning but it opened the floodgates."

The Rapids would go on to score nine runs in the final three frames, putting the game well out of reach for Lakeshore.

With just one win from their first eight-good for last place in the Great Lakes West division-the Chinooks need to kick into a higher gear.

Now halfway through a four-game home stand, the Battle Creek Battle Jacks make the trip to Mequon tomorrow for the first of a pair of contests with the Chinooks.

The Jacks and 'Nooks have already seen each other this season twice in the opening series. Battle Creek won both, giving Lakeshore a shot at revenge when the first pitch is thrown from Moonlight Graham Field tomorrow evening at 6:35 CT.







