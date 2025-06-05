Chinooks Earn Gritty Win in Walk-Off Fashion

MEQUON, Wis. - After a scoreless top half of the tenth inning, Chinooks third baseman Tyler Preece had a simple message for his teammates coming back into the dugout on Wednesday night..

"Let's go win a game, baby!"

Preece got his wish.

With Owen DeShazo standing on second base, Esteban Garcia stepped into the right-handed batter's box, and had just one thing in mind.

"Swing at the first pitch that looks good," the sophomore from Boston College said. And that he did.

Garcia hacked at the first pitch he saw and muscled a walk-off single over third base and into shallow center field to give the Chinooks a 2-1 win over the Battle Jacks.

Lakeshore had to grind it out and earn their second win of the season, also their second victory in walk-off fashion.

Most of the credit for the victory goes to the pitching staff. Starter Nate Gray pitched a strong and efficient six innings, holding Battle Creek to just one hit.

"My mentality on the mound, throw the ball through the catcher," the right-hander said after the game. "That's the most efficient way to throw strikes."

Gray was able to keep his pitch count to just 72, tossing an efficient yet lengthy start.

Lakeshore's bullpen picked up right where Gray left off. Aaron Robinson, Nate Cienmy and Zander Bretza combined for 5 strikeouts in their four innings of scoreless work. As a whole, manager Mikel Moreno was more than pleased with the output the Chinooks received from their staff.

"We just gotta pitch like that," Moreno said. "Two walks on the night? Shoot, we'll take that."

Pitching and defense kept the Chinooks competitive while the bats weren't making noise.

Lakeshore mustered just four hits before Garcia's game-winner and stranded six baserunners.

As a team, they couldn't bring runners around from scoring position, going a combined 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

But Gray, who acknowledged the offense was cooler than it has been this season, was never rattled.

"It gives me that extra drive," he said after the game. "(I have to) make sure the boys know I can support them on the mound so they can support me on the field."

Gray was backed up by strong defense behind him, particularly from a Pima Community College teammate of his, Collin Senior.

"Absolutely phenomenal," Gray said, adding he couldn't believe the night the busy shortstop had. "Absolutely wonderful."

It was a clean game defensively for the Chinooks, putting up a zero in the error column for the second time in ten games.

Lakeshore picks up their second win of the season, both which have come at home and via the walk-off. They head into their first series of the season against the Kenosha Kingfish, on the road tomorrow, riding the high of a victory. Game 1 is scheduled for a 6:35 CT first pitch at Simmons Field.

