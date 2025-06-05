Tough Pitching Leads to Spitters Loss

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose game one of the series to the Rockford Rivets, 11-2.

After a rough end to the game a night ago in Kenosha, the Pit Spitters were looking to wash the bad taste out of their mouth with a win on night one of the homestand. Needing a great starting pitching to make that possible, Kellen Roberts was off to a great start as he threw four scoreless innings until the top of the fifth inning. The Rivets used the power of small ball as Ny'zaiah Thompson drew a leadoff walk, where he then advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt. Jackson Forbes came through with a single to right field to give the Rivets a 1-0 lead.

The Rivets offense caught fire as soon as Roberts was pulled from the game. Jack Scheri led off the top of the sixth inning with an infield single. AJ Malzone dropped a bunt where Adam McKelvey sailed the ball over the first baseman's head to allow Scheri to score from first extending their lead to 2-0. Following the sloppy fielding by the Pit Spitters, the Rivets began to hit the ball all over the field, as a couple of singles drove in two more runs for the Rivets to bring their lead to 4-0. Oliver Brown came in for the Pit Spitters in attempt to shut down the already long inning. He gave up a double to center field that drove in two more runs and then followed that hit up with a single to drive in another bringing the Rivets score to 7-0.

After a clean top of the seventh inning, the Pit Spitters pitching staff was looking more as themselves than the inning prior. Jaylen Merchant came in to start the inning and after a quick two outs, he gave up a walk to Kolby Felix. Scheri singled driving in Felix pushing the Rivets lead to 8-0. A single and a walk later, brought the Rivets score to 9-0. Charlie Horne had to come in to get the final out with bases loaded where he walked the first batter, he saw to extend Rockford's lead to 10-0. To cap off the big inning for the Rivets, Zeb Allen singled scoring Czech to give the Rivets a 11-0 lead.

With the Rivets making a change on the mound it gave the Pit Spitters offense a chance to salvage some of the game. Jackson Militello and Payton Bookwalter drew back-to-back walks to lead off the inning. Jake McNamara grounded out allowing Militello to score making it 11-1. Ben Green came through with the team's first base hit since the second inning driving in Bookwalter to cut the Rivets lead down to 11-2.

The Pit Spitters will look to salvage game two of the series against the Rockford Rivets tomorrow morning. First pitch is 11:05AM.







