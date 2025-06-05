Rockers Win Wire-To-Wire over Fond du Lac
June 5, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Green Bay Rockers News Release
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers took home a commanding 16-2 victory over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Thursday evening at Herr-Baker Field in Fond du Lac.
Green Bay jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning with a walk, sacrifice fly and a Justin Journette two-RBI single. In the third, they found even more success at the plate, bringing around eight runs and batting around the lineup to take a 12-0 lead early. They tacked on two more in the fourth to score fourteen unanswered runs. The Rockers finished with sixteen runs on nineteen hits, both new highs for the 2025 season.
Heitaro Hayashi threw six one-run innings with three strikeouts and no walks. Cord Copley entered out of the bullpen and threw three innings, earning the save. Five Rockers finished with multi-hit games, including Journette who finished 4-6 with four runs batted in. Every Rocker had at least one hit in the ballgame.
T he Rockers will continue their series with the Dock Spiders tomorrow back at Capital Credit Union Park, with first pitch set for 6:35pm. Gates will open at 5:30 and Until Dawn Trio will be performing pregame. Friday also marks Educators Appreciation Night. More information on the night's festivities can be found here.
