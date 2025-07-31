Rockers Travel to Wausau for Two Games with Woodchucks

July 31, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Aidan Kuni of the Green Bay Rockers at the plate

(Green Bay Rockers) Aidan Kuni of the Green Bay Rockers at the plate(Green Bay Rockers)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (16-10, 38-21) will head to Athletic Park to take on the Wausau Woodchucks (18-6, 39-20) for the third time this week at 6:35pm tonight.

The Rockers picked up a 5-2 win last night that started with Green Bay out in front with a Brayden Buchanan RBI single to score McClane Helton all the way from first base. That lead was short-lived as the Woodchucks plated a run of their own as Zach Knowlton drove in Christian Smith-Johnson on an infield single to tie the game in the third. In the bottom frame, Eli Selga launched a solo blast to right field to put Green Bay back out in front 2-1. Wausau plated another run in the fifth, but Selga once again made a strong defensive play to nail Max Soliz out at the plate to end the inning still square. Green Bay responded once again with a three-spot with five singles in seven plate appearances. The Rockers did not look back after that point and the bullpen closed out the game with four scoreless as Drew Aguiar picked up his third save of the season.

Bryce Leonard is set to get the start for Green Bay, his fourth of the season. Leonard enters into tonight's game with a 1-0 record and a 2.12 ERA. He has recorded quality starts in each of his last three appearances and has only allowed one run during that stretch. The Louisiana native will look to continue that momentum into tonight's contest.

The Rockers will finish the series tomorrow with Wausau before heading to Madison for another pivotal two-game set. Green Bay will then return home for a six-game homestand on Monday, beginning against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

Tickets for the 2025 season are available online at www.greenbayrockers.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm and all game days from 8:30am through the end of the 3rd inning.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.