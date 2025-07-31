Kingfish Can't Hold on to Lead as Kalamazoo Wins in Extras

July 31, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

KENOSHA, WI - It felt like the 'Fish had it in the bag. After getting swept by the Kalamazoo Growlers in their last series, Kenosha was going to get its revenge.

But baseball is baseball, and almost nothing goes according to plan.

The Kingfish were up 4-2 going into the 8th inning. Soon enough, they were going into the 10th inning tied.

The 'Fish started things off strong, with Robert Newland driving an RBI single up the middle to put Kenosha on the board first. Although Kalamazoo made their way into the game putting themselves ahead in the 2nd inning 2-1, Tyler Horner fought back with a two-RBI double in the 3rd, retaking the lead 3-2. Nick Williams then padded on an extra run, charging home on a deep foul ball caught in left field.

However, that was the last time the Kingfish would have the lead.

The Growlers quickly tied things in the final two innings of regulation, with Isaac Vanderwoude poking an RBI single through the gap and Antonio Perrotta finding a hole to right to bring in the tying run.

That momentum only continued for Kalamazoo in extras, except in small-ball form. The Growlers bunted their way around the bases, putting them up 5-4. Kyle Alivo quickly gave up their sixth run with an overthrow to first in a pick-off attempt.

Despite the Kingfish having one more chance to keep things rolling, they fell short at the plate once again. They will face the Growlers tomorrow evening in their second game of the series at 6:35 p.m. at Historic Simmons Field.







