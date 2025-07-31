Chinooks Split Road Doubleheader with Dock Spiders

FOND DU LAC, Wis.- The Chinooks made the short trip up I-41 Wednesday for a quick pair of games with the Dock Spiders.

After finishing a previously suspended game with a 9-4 loss, the 'Nooks bounced back and took the second game 7-4.

"It was fun to watch the guys play well and respond after the end of the first game," Chinooks pitching coach-turned-interim manager Aidan Wojiechowski said. "Good to see some good baseball."

Offensively, Lakeshore got on the board early, as they've tended to do all season long, scoring two runs in each of the first two innings. Collectively, the lineup recorded 12 hits total, with just one player not recording a base knock.

The hottest bat in the order was David Mysza, playing in just his third game as a Chinook. The UCLA freshman went 3-for-3 with 2 RBIs, including a big insurance run in the top of the 9th inning.

Mysza, who came over to Lakeshore from Green Bay to get more game time, is finding his stride.

"I'm glad I'm playing," he said. "I like the guys a lot and we're winning...it's going good."

"He's fun to watch," Wojiechowski said about Mysza. "He's a big time addition."

Mysza wasn't the only standout performer for the Chinooks. The pitching trio of Arthur Liebau, Tyler Andrews and Brandin Crawford all looked good to Wojiechowski.

Liebau got the start and pitched a tremendously efficient 4.0 innings, striking out seven while walking only a single Dock Spider. He was ready to go for a 5th inning before Wojiechowski made the move to Andrews, flustering the ultra-competitive Liebau.

"Artie's a competitor," Wojiechowski said with a smile. "He'll be made no matter what situation I pull him...I want guys that want the ball, I'll never be mad at that."

Andrews, who was credited with the win, also had his strikeout stuff. He sat down four of the 13 Fond du Lac batters he faced over 3.0 innings of work.

Crawford entered to complete the six-out save and slammed the door, giving the Chinooks the win in Game 2 of the doubleheader.

Lakeshore is now tied with Fond du Lac (despite having played two fewer games) for fourth in the Great Lakes West division. Up next is a trip to Wisconsin Rapids for a two-game set to close out the month of July.







