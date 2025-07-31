Former Green Bay Bullfrog Troy Johnston Debuts with the Marlins

Rochester, Minn. - Former Green Bay Bullfrog Troy Johnston made his Major League debut on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. Johnston is the 402nd former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Johnston, who played collegiately at Gonzaga University, played for the Bullfrogs in 2017. He was drafted in the 17th round of the 2019 MLB draft by the Miami Marlins.

In 2017 with the Bullfrogs, Johnston played in 59 games and hit .300 with four home runs, nine doubles and two triples. He drove in 37, stole four bases and scored 28 times.

Johnston spent six seasons in the Marlins system. Across 636 games he hit .281 with 81 home runs, 148 doubles, and 83 stolen bases. He drove in 395 and had 16 triples.

Prior to his call-up to the Marlins, Johnston had played in 84 games with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp of the Triple-A International League. He was hitting .252 with 12 home runs, 39 RBI, and 31 steals. In his Major League debut against the St. Louis Cardinals, Johnston started the game at first base and went 1 for 2 at the plate with a run scored.







