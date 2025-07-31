Chinooks Fall to Rafters After Big Sixth Inning

July 31, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - Despite holding a lead through five innings, the Lakeshore Chinooks failed to keep the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at bay Thursday evening, falling 9-4 in Game 1 of the series.

Lakeshore held a commanding 4-1 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, fueled by a three-run third frame in which the Chinooks loaded the bases with no one out on a leadoff walk by catcher Broc Parmer and a pair of infield singles by third baseman Jesse Aguirre and shortstop Bubba Heidler; Lakeshore later cleared the bases on a wild pitch and a fielding error by Rafters' shortstop Royce Clayton Jr.

However, the Rapids Rafters responded with a five-run rally of their own in the sixth.

In relief of Chinooks' left-handed starting pitcher Dominic Monaco, right-hander Tristan Arnold allowed his first five batters to reach in the sixth, including a two-run home run by Rafters center fielder Jake Beauchaine, before exiting the game with runners on second and third and just an out. His replacement, right-hander Nick Heisl, proceeded to allow an additional two runs, raising the Wisconsin Rapids' lead to 6-4.

Despite the multi-run sixth inning, the Chinooks had their chances to mount a comeback.

In the eighth inning, Lakeshore loaded the bases with only one out on a pair of walks by Parmer and left fielder Owen Deshazo and an Aguirre hit-by-pitch; however, a Heidler double play quickly faded the potential comeback.

The Chinooks ended the evening with seven hits, yet three errors and seven walks by the pitching staff hurt the comeback effort.

The Chinooks' starter Monaco walked three in just 3 and 1/3 innings pitched, and the bullpen surrendered four free passes and allowed eight runs.

Lakeshore finishes its away season series with Wisconsin Rapids tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. before finishing the season series as a whole with a two-game series back in Mequon this weekend.

As of now, Lakeshore's starting pitchers are TBD for manager Aidan Wojciehowski.







