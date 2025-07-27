Beer Bellies Lose Final Game of Wausau Series

MEQUON Wis. - The Beer Bellies returned to Moonlight Graham Field Sunday afternoon fresh off the back of a dramatic 8-7 victory over the Woodchucks Saturday night.

But their momentum was short-lived, dropping the final game of the series to Wausau in a 19-0 defeat.

"We just didn't have urgency today," manager Mikel Moreno said after the game. "Regardless of the outcome previously, whether it's a win or a loss or a close game or a blowout, you got to have that urgency."

Offensively, the Bellies bats fell flat. After 7 innings, they had just two hits, both of which didn't leave the infield. While Moreno's squad has had their fair share of offensive struggles this season, he has been mostly pleased with their approaches and at-bats in those losses.

That wasn't the case against Wausau. Moreno said the at bats on Sunday were "not competitive."

A frustrating day at the plate could be summarized with one play. With runners on second and third base with one out in the bottom of the 4th inning, first baseman Sam Meidenbauer hit a hard line drive right to Woodchucks' shortstop Jake Berkland.

Berkland made the catch and flipped to second base to complete the inning-ending double play.

"That's just how the cookie crumbles," Meidenbauer said after the game, saying against a good team like the first place Woodchucks, you have to get a little lucky at times.

"It's a big play, but you have to be able to overcome that," Moreno said on the bad break.

Meidenbauer's unlucky double play sucked the life out of the Bellies, as the top of the 5th inning knocked the wheels completely off.

Wausau put together an 11-run frame, taking a commanding 15-0 lead. The Beer Bellies' pitchers, as Moreno said after the game, didn't compete.

"We weren't competitive enough," he said. "You have to be competitive in the zone, throw two pitches and get ahead (in counts) like always."

The bulk of Wausau's damage was done off Bobby Perebzak, who surrendered 10 earned runs on the same number of hits.

Sometimes, that's just baseball. Still, the Beer Bellies take two out of three from the first place Woodchucks and have the day off Monday before returning to Moonlight Graham Field Tuesday night as the Chinooks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

Before then, though, the Chinooks say goodbye to catcher Jack Kleveno, who departs after 36 games. The sophomore from Utah batted .220 on the season with 16 RBIs and produced two big moments for the Chinooks, both against Wausau.

Kleveno produced a walk-off single to claim victory over the Woodchucks and had the big hit in Saturday's second game, a go-ahead 2-RBI double as the Beer Bellies swept the doubleheader.

Moreno raved about Kelevno's summer, saying he's noticed improvement in all areas of his game.

"His defense has gotten way better and his at-bats have gotten better," he said. "He's gotten more comfortable...I'm really happy with him."







