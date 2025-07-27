Big Sticks Turn the Page and Get Back in the Win Column in a 9-6 Win vs the Bismarck Larks

The Badlands Big Sticks make it eight wins in a row against the Bismarck Larks and improve to 9-1 against them this summer.

The scoring started in the bottom of the 2nd inning from RBI singles by Thomas Maher (UC San Diego) and Maddox McDonald (Penn St). The third run of the inning scored on a double steal and an error on the second baseman for not squeezing the throw.

The Larks added a run in the top of the 3rd, which was a solo home run and a 3-run jack in the top of the 4th to give them the 4-3 lead.

Samson Pugh (Texas St) launched a 2-run home run, which was his first big fly of the summer, to give the Big Sticks a 5-4 lead.

Big Sticks loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the 6th with a 2 RBI double by Connor Massimini (East Texas Baptist) to increase the lead. Pugh added 2 more RBI with a single to extend the lead 9-4.

Larks had back to back two outs RBI base-hits to inch closer 9-6. Big Sticks only used 2 pitchers tonight and had a 1-2-3 inning in the 9th to seal the win.

Bradon Kosel (Utah Tech) went 5 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, and 6 K. The two hits he allowed were the home runs, but besides that, held his own on the mound, grinding through the 5th inning.

Adam Trevino (McMurry College) in his last game as a Big Stick was sensational, going 4 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, and 4 K to close out the game and only have to use one pitcher out of the bullpen.

Pugh had a three-hit game with 4 RBI, including the home run. Connor Sackett (Butler) went 2 for 2 tonight with a BB and HBP, getting on base in all four of his PA.

McDonald and Massimini each had 2 RBI as well as the one and two hitters in the batting lineup.

Badlands will now travel for a one-game series in Bismarck with a chance to win 9 in a row against them, with first pitch set for 5:35 PM MST.







