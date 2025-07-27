Rockers Look for Split with Rafters

July 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers third baseman Eric Jeon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (14-9, 34-19) will head to Witter Field to take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (6-17, 19-35) tonight at 6:35pm.

The Rockers fell in Game 1 yesterday by a score of 11-4, as the Rafters recorded four home runs in the contest. Wisconsin Rapids jumped out to an early commanding lead, but the Green Bay bullpen was able to slow down the Rafters offense in the late stages as Evan Bogart, Drew Aguiar and Brayden Buchanan pitched four scoreless innings to end the ballgame. Aidan Kuni launched his fourth homer of the season to get the Rockers on the board.

Gavin Brummund is today's starting pitcher for the Rockers. Brummund, who enters today with a 2-0 record and a 3.29 ERA, is familiar with the Rafters and Witter Field as he pitched in Game 2 of the series between these two less than a week ago. In last Monday's win, he threw six shutout innings, allowing just three hits and four walks, while striking out four as well. Brummund will make his second start and sixth total appearance of the season.

The Rockers will enjoy a scheduled off day tomorrow before ramping up for the end of the regular season with a pivotal four-game stretch against the Wausau Woodchucks. The series will begin at Capital Credit Union Park on Tuesday at 6:35pm and gates will open at 5:30pm.

Tickets for the 2025 season are available online at www.greenbayrockers.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm and all game days from 8:30am through the end of the 3rd inning.

