Rockers Pull out Extra-Innings Shutout Win

July 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (15-9, 35-19) split a home-and-home series with a 1-0 tenth inning victory over the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (6-18, 19-36) at Witter Field.

After surrendering eleven runs in yesterday's loss, the Green Bay pitching staff came to play in Game 2, as starter Gavin Brummund pushed a no-hit bid into the fifth inning. He finished with six innings pitched, allowing just the one hit and two walks, while tallying six strikeouts. While the offense was not able to push any runs across in regulation, Keaton Baird entered out of the bullpen, pushing three innings, allowing no hits or walks and picking up four strikeouts.

The scoreless tie was broken in the tenth as Kasen Khansarinia entered as a pinch runner at second, was advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a passed ball to plate the first run of the contest. Ethan Alexander came on with a save opportunity and while the Rafters loaded the bases with two away, he shut the door on a rally attempt and secured the win for Green Bay.

The Rockers will enjoy a scheduled off day tomorrow before ramping up for the end of the regular season with a pivotal four-game stretch against the Wausau Woodchucks. The series will begin at Capital Credit Union Park on Tuesday at 6:35pm and gates will open at 5:30pm.

