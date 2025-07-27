Rox Dominate Bucks 14-1 for Sixth Win in a Row

July 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox pitcher JP Robertson

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox pitcher JP Robertson(St. Cloud Rox)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (40-17) defeated the Waterloo Bucks (34-26) 14-1 on Sunday for their sixth victory in a row.

St. Cloud wasted no time finding the scoreboard, putting up three runs in the bottom of the first with help from back-to-back doubles by Jackson Hauge (University of Kansas) and Joshua Dykhoff (University of Minnesota-Crookston).

The Rox reached double-digits in the bottom of the second, scoring seven runs to add on to the lead. The inning was highlighted by a two-run single from Hauge and a bases-clearing double by Levi Lampert (SW Minnesota State University).

Starting Pitcher JP Robertson (University of Mississippi) allowed just one run in four innings on the mound while throwing six strikeouts in the contest.

Alex Dupuy (University of Alabama-Birmingham) put together an RBI double in the fifth to extend the lead, making it 12-1.

Jaixen Frost (University of Iowa) gave the baseball a ride in the bottom of the sixth, adding his second home run of the season to make the score 14-1.

St. Cloud won the contest 14-1 and now has won six games in a row.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game was Jackson Hauge.

St. Cloud has an off day on Monday before starting a two-game series against the Willmar Stingers at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday at Joe Faber Field. It will be Triple Play Tuesday: reserved game ticket, hot dog & soda for $15 with a special promo code: TRIPLE. When the home team gets a Triple Play, one lucky fan wins $3k, presented by Bernick's. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.

The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.