Rox End Fantastic Season

August 13, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox salute their fans

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (48-24) fell to the Mankato MoonDogs (40-33) 10-4, which concludes an unforgettable season for the Rox.

Jaron Bleeker (University of Iowa) started the contest on the mound with a 1-2-3 inning.

Joshua Dykhoff (University of Kansas) unleashed a two-run home run in the bottom of the third to pull the game back within one run at a 3-2 deficit.

Dykhoff later picked up his second home run of the game, leading off the bottom of the sixth with a solo shot. Tanner Recchio (University of St. Thomas) showcased his speed on the bases in the seventh, getting from first base to home in the duration of one at-bat.

The Rox would put up a fight in the contest, but fell 10-4.

With the loss, it marks the end of an incredible season, which resulted in St. Cloud having the best record in the Great Plains and a First Half Great Plains West title.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game was Joshua Dykhoff.

The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

