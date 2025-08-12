Rox Host Sub-Divisional Series Finale August 12 at 6:35 p.m.

A crowd at Joe Faber Field, a/k/a The Rockpile, home of the St. Cloud Rox

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox forced game three of the Sub-Divisional series with Monday's 4-0 win over the Mankato MoonDogs. The Rox will take on the MoonDogs for the last time this season in playoff action on August 12 at 6:35 p.m. at Joe Faber Field. The winner moves on in the Northwoods League Playoffs and the loser has their season end. If the Rox win the August 12 playoff matchup they will move on to the Great Plains Championship and will take on the Duluth Huskies at 6:35 p.m. at Joe Faber Field on Wednesday, August 13. The Great Plains Championship is one game winner-take-all to go to the Northwoods League Championship Game which would be held either August 14 or 15.

Fans can purchase tickets to the Rox and MoonDogs series finale on August 12 th at stcloudrox.com, by calling 320-240-9798 or stopping by the box office at the Municipal Athletic Complex.

