Sean Waits Pitches Complete Game 8-0 Shutout as Huskies Sweep Loggers out of the Playoffs

August 12, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







DULUTH, MN - After an 8-0 thrashing of the La Crosse Loggers, the Duluth Huskies are 2025 Great Plains East Subdivisional Champions, and will advance to face the winner of the Great Plains West in the divisional Championship Game.

Huskies hurler Sean Waits set the tone magnificently in the top of the first, eliciting a groundball double play after a leadoff single, and getting Carson Ohland to line out.

Duluth got out to an immediate lead, as Ethan Surowiec singled with two outs and George McIntyre shot a double into center. The ball was misplayed by Savion Flowers, allowing Surowiec to score the first run of the game. McIntyre was brought in on a Reagan Reeder triple, yet another ball that was misplayed by the La Crosse outfield. This time, it was Carson Ohland whose early dive cost La Crosse. After one inning, it was 2-0 Huskies.

After a one-two-three inning from Waits, the Huskies doubled the lead in the second. Right fielder Tyler Palmer singled to kick it off, then stole second base. Designated Hitter Simon Murray shot a single into right to bring in Palmer, advanced to third on an error and stolen base, then scored when Cal Elvis lofted a sac fly. The Huskies now led, 4-0.

Sean Waits set down the Loggers in order in consecutive innings through the third and fourth. In the bottom half of the fourth, Duluth got another run across the plate. Second baseman Jake Downing walked to kick off the frame, then advanced to second on a passed ball and to third on a steal. He scored when another wild pitch escaped La Crosse catcher Kanon Sundgren.

In the sixth, Duluth made it six runs on the evening. Reagan Reeder walked to lead off, then stole his way to second and third. He scored on a throwing error by Kanon Sundgren, making it 6-0 Duluth.

In the seventh, Sean Waits worked another one-two-three inning before the Huskies grabbed a pair of additional runs. Cal Elvis, Rowan Kelly, and Noah Furcht all walked in front of 2025 Northwoods League MVP Ethan Surowiec, who lofted a deep fly to left but just missed a home run. It wound up being a sacrifice fly, scoring Elvis. Then, Reagan Reeder did the same to score Kelly and make it 8-0.

Sean Waits, having seen no trouble since the fifth inning, continued to dominate La Crosse. He tossed a 15-pitch eighth inning, and sat at just 93 pitches before the final inning of regulation. Manager Marcus Pointer, sensing the magic moment, sent out Waits for the top of the ninth with three outs separating the Huskies from the Great Plains Championship Game.

Waits first dispatched Joe Quelch of La Crosse on a 2-1 pitch, grounded out to Reeder at first. Then, Carson Ohland bounced a ball to Jake Downing at second, who completed the putaway for out number two. The first pitch against Eli Small became the last pitch of the night, as he popped up to Cal Elvis behind the dish.

Waits pitched all nine innings of the series-clinching 8-0 shutout. He threw 101 pitches in the monumental performance, his worst inning being a 19-pitch one-two-three in the seventh. He allowed just four baserunners out of the 31 batters he faced, striking out six.

The Huskies won the Great Lakes East Subdivisional title for the first time since 2022, also under the command of manager Marcus Pointer. Duluth will face either St. Cloud or Mankato in the Great Lakes East Championship Game, to be played on August 13th, at a time to be announced.







Northwoods League Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.