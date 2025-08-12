Woodchucks' Season Ends in Game Two Playoff Loss to Green Bay

WAUSAU, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks had their 2025 season came to a close on Monday night at Athletic Park, when they lost to the Green Bay Rockers, 6-4, in game two of the 2025 Great Lakes Divisional Series. The result meant the Rockers clinched the best-of-three series, and advanced to the Great Lakes Championship game in the process.

The Woodchucks now have an 11-20 record in the postseason in franchise history and will have to wait another season to earn their third Northwoods League title. It was also Wausau's first home loss since June 28, ending the franchise record win streak at Athletic Park at 20 games.

Wausau built a lead to work with early. In the second, the Woodchucks got on the board when Josh Arquette (Panola CC/UTSA) picked up his second RBI of the series on a sacrifice fly. After that, Paul Nuetzel (Madison CC) laid down a sacrifice bunt, and forced an error from Green Bay's infield. That brought in two more runs, and suddenly, Wausau was in front 3-0- its largest lead in the playoff series.

Green Bay would score a run in the top of the third, but then Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas) made his mark. Wausau's catcher smoked a home run over the left field fence, his first home run in the Northwoods League playoffs, to make it 4-1. Soliz finished the year with 14 home runs, and now has 22 in his career as a Woodchuck.

In addition, Wausau's final starting pitcher of the season, Zach Wyatt (Montevallo), closed his summer out in style. He put Wausau in great position early on, pitching six innings and only allowing one run, while striking out four. Wyatt finished the season with the team lead in innings pitched (60.2) and strikeouts (43), while totaling 14 appearances for Wausau in the 2025 season.

Ultimately, though, Wausau's hopes of forcing game three were not to be. The Rockers stunned the Woodchucks with five runs in the final two innings to turn the game in their favor. The Woodchucks, however, fought until the very end, bringing the tying run to the plate, and falling just short.

Wausau's 2025 season ends with a 46-25 record, with the Woodchucks winning the second-most games in a single season in franchise history. Wausau also went 29-6 at home- the second most wins at Athletic Park in a season in franchise history. Wausau's home record stands as the best in the Northwoods League in the 2025 season.

The Green Bay Rockers now travel to Traverse City, where they'll face off against the Pit Spitters in the Great Lakes Championship game. The winner of that game will play in the Summer Collegiate World Series and have a chance to win the Northwoods League title.

The Wausau Woodchucks organization would like to thank all the players, coaches, staff, and especially the amazing fans for helping make the 2025 season another successful summer. The Woodchucks are proud of not just the success on the field, but across the organization during this season, and look forward with great anticipation to what next season will hold. Fans should be on the lookout for a season review, which should be available on woodchucks.com in the coming days.







