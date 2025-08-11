Woodchucks Drop Game One of Playoff Series to Green Bay

ASHWAUBENON, WI - On Sunday night in Titletown, Wausau had the opportunity to begin a three-game divisional series against their toughest and most familiar foe of the season: Green Bay. In game one, the Woodchucks and Rockers battled it out in an intense, dramatic contest that felt like a playoff game, but Green Bay ended up taking the game, 8-4.

The defeat means Wausau now trails 1-0 in the best-of-three game series against the Rockers and is now on the verge of elimination from the Northwoods League playoffs. It's a different feeling for Wausau, after the Woodchucks won game one in last year's divisional round against the Madison Mallards. The Woodchucks now have an 11-19 record in postseason play in franchise history.

Green Bay got out in front early. The Rockers scored runs in the first and second innings to take a quick 3-0 lead. Then, they scored one more run each in the fourth and fifth innings, and the Woodchucks found themselves in a 5-0 hole to climb out of.

That's when Wausau's magical comeback attempt began. In the sixth, the first five hitters for the Woodchucks reached, with four of them scoring to make it a one-run game. Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas) started the frame by reaching on a Green Bay error. After the next batter, Dom Rodriguez (Arizona) reached on a hit-by-pitch, Brayden Mazzacano (Illinois) reached on a second Green Bay error that scored Soliz.

Josh Arquette (Panola CC/UTSA) then punched one into right field for a base hit, which scored Rodriguez. Arquette was 2-4 in his first Northwoods League playoff game, the only Wausau player with multiple hits in game one. The next hitter, Zach Knowlton (Central Michigan) grounded a ball to first base. Mazzacano, who was at third base at the time, broke for home, and beat the throw at the plate, sliding in to make it a one-run game.

However, that was as close as Wausau would come. Green Bay responded immediately in the bottom of the sixth with a pivotal three-run home run that gave the Rockers control until the very end. Wausau could not push any more runs across, and the Woodchucks had to settle with defeat to open their postseason.

While Wausau could not pull out the win, they got important contributions from multiple bullpen arms that kept the game within reach. Richie LaCien (Lawrence/Illinois) gave Wausau 3.1 innings of strong work in his first appearance out of the bullpen in more than two weeks. Tanner Goswick (Keiser), playing in his final season as a collegiate baseball player, shut down the Rockers in the seventh and eighth, pitching two scoreless frames while walking none and striking out two.

The series now shifts to Wausau, where the Woodchucks will host game two of the playoff series tomorrow, and game three if necessary. The Woodchucks have the best home record in the Northwoods League at 29-5, and have won 20 consecutive games at Athletic Park. Green Bay was the last visiting team to beat Wausau, back on June 28, and went 3-3 against the Woodchucks at Athletic Park this summer.

The next two days will have the opportunity for Wausau to right its wrongs from last year's postseason run. Last year, the Woodchucks led 1-0 in their divisional series with the Madison Mallards, but lost both games at Athletic Park, eliminating them from postseason contention. If Wausau wants to win the 2025 Northwoods League title, they cannot lose another game.

Elsewhere in the Northwoods League playoffs, Traverse City beat Kalamazoo on the road 6-1, Mankato beat St. Cloud 2-1 in extra innings, and Duluth took down La Crosse 6-2. That means the Pit Spitters, Moondogs and Huskies all took 1-0 series leads along with Green Bay, and each of those teams are one game away from their respective divisional championship games.

The Woodchucks will return to Athletic Park tomorrow for game two of the divisional series against the Rockers, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. If Wausau wins, the Woodchucks will host Green Bay again on Tuesday for a winner-take-all game three of the postseason.







