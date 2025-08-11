Larks Part Ways with Manager Weidemaier

August 11, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







(Bismarck, ND) - The Bismarck Larks announced today that the organization has parted ways with Manager and Director of Player Operations Mark Weidemaier.

The Larks finished the 2025 season with an 18-54 record, bringing the team's two-year total under Weidemaier to 52-90.

The organization has officially begun the search for a new Head Coach to lead the team into its milestone 10th anniversary season in 2026.

